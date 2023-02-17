Royal family shares King Charles photos from Milton Keynes as he faces protest

King Charles has shared his first social media post after the monarch encountered a group of anti-monarchy activists while on walkabout in the city of Milton Keynes north of London.



Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared Charles photos from the visit and tweeted, "The city of Milton Keynes.

“The King today joined the local community as Milton Keynes celebrated officially receiving its City Status.”

Earlier, a group of protesters held up distinctive yellow placards with the message "Not my king", joining a crowd waving Union Jack flags.

The demonstration was organised by "Republic", a group calling for an end to the monarchy and an elected head of state in Britain.