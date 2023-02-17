Pakistan has set high standards of cricket in PSL: Shai Hope

Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope. — Courtesy our correspondent

KARACHI: Recently appointed captain of the West Indies cricket team, Shai Hope, says Pakistan has set very high standards of cricket in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying he is hopeful of learning and sharing experiences and knowledge during his maiden PSL season.

“My other teammates, colleagues back in Barbados and around the West Indies, who have played in PSL, all talk about the quality of cricket here. I think you guys set a very high standard here in Pakistan. It's about trying to learn as much as they can from here and develop my career as best I can,” he said.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was picked by the Lahore Qalandars for PSL 8 and Shai Hope is glad that, for a change, he is behind the wicket and not in front of it while facing a bowler like Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“It's nice to be behind the stumps this time, instead of being in front of it. I always embrace the challenge whenever face I these guys, but it's nice to be in the same dressing room as them. They really have some fire behind them. So, it's great to be playing together,” he said.

“It's good to be on the winning side, obviously, I think that like I told Shaheen and the other guys, it's nice to be behind the stumps for once instead of facing him for the first over and it's nice to be here and involved with the whole PSL, first and foremost. But yeah, it's a great match to start my PSL career. And hopefully we can continue as a team,” he said about his first match with Lahore Qalandars in which his side defeated Multan by one run.

Hope said that it is his first time in PSL. He added that he is thankful to Lahore Qalandars for giving him the opportunity to play.

“It is just about learning from the better T20 players around the world trying to improve my game and develop as best as I can,” he said about his aims.

“I just want to be the best Shai Hope that I can be. I think developing my game in whatever areas I can and trying to find ways to improve if I can help someone along the way as well, because its all about sharing your experience and knowledge and trying to pull everyone along with you. So, the key is to enjoy the experience and then share it with someone else,” the West Indian cricketer said.

Talking about Qalandars’ dugout environment, the Barbados born player said that it is 10 out of 10 for him.

“Hopefully we can continue as a team, get some more wins and continue this momentum,” he mentioned.

Replying to a question, Shai Hope said that he has only played in the CPL and the BPL so he cannot really comment on the other leagues as compared to PSL but that he has always heard great things about PSL.

Hope, just a day after his involvement in Lahore Qalandars’ win against Multan Sultans, was named captain of the West Indian ODI side.

Speaking about his new role, the 29-year-old said that he is ready to embrace the challenge.

“I think we need to take responsibility as players. We've been playing for quite some time. Having a captain hat now is just about transferring that knowledge that I've had over the years, giving my teammates the confidence and encouragement to go out there and perform at their best,” he said.

“It is the start of a new journey, and hopefully I can do my best and make sure West Indies cricket is proud,” he concluded.