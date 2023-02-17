Qalandars' Hussain Talat eyeing player of tournament award in PSL 8

Lahore Qalanadars all-rounder Hussain Talat talking to Geo News on February 16, 2023. — Courtesy our correspondent

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Hussain Talat, aiming to make a comeback in the Pakistan cricket team, has set his eyes on the player of the tournament award in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

Talking to The News in Karachi on the sidelines of the Qalandars training session at Moin Khan Academy, Talat said that his side got the start it wanted in season eight of the tournament.

The all-rounder said they started this season in the same manner they finished the last season. "The win in the first game against Multan has boosted our confidence,” he said.



He said, “I am happy to be part of Qalandars, I have played all my cricket in Lahore so it is good to be at this franchise, I am loving the overall environment of the team.”

The Lahore Qalandars team, including Talat, was preparing for the much-anticipated game against Karachi Kings, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday in Karachi.

According to Talat, everyone – including fans and players – is excited about this match and Lahore is looking forward to continuing its winning streak.

“We have got the momentum and we are confident of winning against Karachi on Sunday,” he said.

When asked about his own goals in a match against Karachi, the all-rounder said that he would care more about the team’s cause than any personal milestone in a match.

“It is important that whatever you do, few runs or big score, or anything, it should benefit the team’s cause, you’ve to put your numbers aside and do what the team demands from you in any particular situation,” he said.

However, Talat is hopeful of winning an individual award in the tournament.

“I was player of the tournament in the Nepal Premier League and I want to win a similar award in the Pakistan Super League, I want to perform like a proper all-rounder for my team,” he said.

“I am also hoping for a comeback, I’ve been performing well in the domestic season and if my PSL goes well too then I may get a chance. I want to play as a batting all-rounder for a longer period in the Pakistan team,” he concluded.