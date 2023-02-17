Sajal Aly imitates 'Poo' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' with Haroon Rashid

Sajal recreates a scene from K3G with Journalist BBC Asian Network Haroon Rashid

Sajal Aly revives memories from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as she imitates Poo in a video with Haroon Rashid.

Haroon shared the funny video on his Instagram handle with a caption: “Hey @sajalaly, movie tonight?”

The duo recreated a scene from K3G where a guy asks Poo for a movie and she rejects the offer in the quirkiest way possible. Both Sajal and Haroon nailed it while imitating the whole scene.

The video is quite eye catching with Rashid’s simplicity and Aly’s phenomenal face expressions and style. Rashid wore a white t-shirt along with a light blue button down shirt and a pair of black jeans.

Meanwhile, the Alif actress is melting hearts on social media with her extremely simple outfit and a million dollar smile. She wore a traditional plain white kurta and pajama along with red bangles and metallic grey earrings.

On the work front, Sajal Aly is gearing up for the release of her upcoming British romantic-comedy film What’s Love Got To Do With It which is written by Jemima Goldsmith.



Meanwhile, Haroon Rashid is a famous journalist who hosts an afternoon show at BBC Asian Network. The show focuses on the best Lollywood and Bollywood music and entertainment.