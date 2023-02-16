Jamie Lee Curtis spills her secret sauce about making it big in Hollywood

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently shared her secret to maximise screen time and that was to “stay on the set”.



While appearing at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Jamie received the Maltin Modern Master Award.

At the event, Jamie, who received her first Oscar nomination for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, told The Hollywood Reporter about her “secret sauce” during her 45-year career.

“Here’s the deal. It’s my secret sauce, you guys. Don’t go back to your trailer. Trailers are not your friend. Stay on set,” said the 64-year-old.

The Freaky Friday actress continued, “I’m telling you that pearl of wisdom: stay on set.”

“Be an active set-sitter. Everything Everywhere All At Once producer Jonathan Wang will tell you I never left the set. I don't believe in it,” disclosed Jamie.

Recalling the days of 2019 thriller Knives Out, Jamie mentioned that her role was “expanded” by writer-director Rian Johnson mainly because “I was always around”.

“Rian once called me his MVP on Knives Out, and when he was asked why, he said, ‘Because she was always on set. She never left the set,’” stated the actress.

Jamie added, “He ended up using me in shots he wasn't going to use me in because I was on set.”

Earlier, Jamie spoke to Insider about how tried to “stay grounded” and not let the “trappings” of industry influenced her life.

Jamie explained, “I'm a sober woman. And so I like the phrase 'chop wood, carry water.' I just try not to focus on the show business part and just try to be a part of my family and my friends.”

“I'm not drawn by all of the show business or 'show-off' business stuff,” she added.