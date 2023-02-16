 
close
Thursday February 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

PSL 2023: Ticket prices halved for students

Najam Sethi tells fans he will ask management to reduce price of tickets for students below the age of 18

By Atique Ur Rehman
February 16, 2023

Keeping in view the rising cost of living, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Najam Sethi, on Thursday announced that he would instruct the authorities concerned to reduce the price of tickets for students below the age of 18 for the remaining matches to be played in Karachi.

Sethi, who was present at the National Bank Cricket Arena, made the announcement after some students requested the de-facto PCB chief to reduce the price of tickets. 

Speaking to Geo News, one of the students, named Mohib Ali, said: “We want to watch PSL matches at the stadium but ticket prices don’t allow us to do that. This is why we asked Najam Sethi to make entry free for students."

PSL 2023: Ticket prices halved for students

“However, he [Sethi] has promised that ticket prices will be halved and for that we are grateful,” he added.

The offer is currently only valid for students in Karachi.

It must be noted that fans can visit pcb.bookme.pk to book their tickets online for the Karachi-leg matches. Physical tickets will also be available to the fans during the course of the tournament from the box offices at the four venues.

Earlier, for the non-Sunday matches in Karachi, ticket prices had been set at Rs2,900 (VIP), Rs1,900 (Premium), Rs950, and Rs650 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

However, for the much-anticipated face-off between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars on Sunday, February 19, ticket prices have been fixed at Rs5,000 for the VIP enclosures, Rs3,000 for the Premium, Rs2,000 in First Class and Rs1,000 in General.

For the final fixture in Karachi on Sunday, February 26, between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, ticket prices had been set for Rs4,000 (VIP), Rs2,000 (Premium), Rs1,500, and Rs1,000 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

Later in a statement, issued by the PCB, it was clarified that the discount was applicable for all matches and one ticket can be bought on a B-Form. Each child will be required to bring their B-Form, on which they have bought the ticket, to enter the stadium.

List of remaining matches scheduled in Karachi

  • Feb 18 — Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators
  • Feb 19 — Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
  • Feb 20 — Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
  • Feb 21 — Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars
  • Feb 23 — Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United
  • Feb 24 — Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United
  • Feb 26 — Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans

— Thumbnail image of cricket lovers showing their zeal during the Pakistan Super League T20 League match between Karachi King and Islamabad United, at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Thursday, February 16, 2023, has been taken from PPI.