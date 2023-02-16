Swara Bhaskar gets engaged to Fahad Ahmed: Sonam Kapoor attends their engagement

Swara Bhaskar gets engaged to Samajwadi Party's state youth president

Swara Bhaskar pleasantly surprised fans with the news of marriage. Speculations about her dating life were surfacing on internet for some time. She finally took to her Twitter to reveal she has been dating Samajwadi Party’s state youth president Fahad Ahmed. She shared a series of emotional pictures from a court.

She took to her Twitter account and shared a video which features timeline of their relationship. They met each other during a protest, later carried their relationship through discussion over tweets, then they adopted a pet cat together. They finally decided to tie the knot.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Sonam Kapoor decided to wear an eastern attire for her best friend's engagement party. She looked stunning as she entered the ceremony.







