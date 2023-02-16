Rihanna reveals she had ‘no clue’ about second pregnancy while shooting for British Vogue

File footage

Rihanna surprised fans as she revealed that she had 'no clue' about her second pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky while shooting for British Vogue cover.

The Diamonds singer, 34, with her beau and their infant son, who was born in May, recently graced the cover of British Vogue’s March issue, published online on Wednesday, February 15.

Sharing the glam snaps on her Instagram handle, Riri wrote, “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue.”

The Umbrella singer looked breathtaking in all-black ensemble as she walked the beach in the dreamy opening photo. The trio all posed for the Malibu beach photo shoot in mid December.

Rihanna also declared her son - whose name has not yet been revealed - is “so fine” in the caption.

She also thanked writer Edward Enniful and photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, “for celebrating us as a family!”

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during her highly-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.