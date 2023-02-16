Rihanna wants to bring better album than ‘Anti’ otherwise it’s ‘not even worth it’

Rihanna admits that she feels the pressure of following up with the success of her 2016’s album Anti, especially after discovering the anticipation surrounding her new music.



In the interview for the British Vogue in its March cover issue, the Diamonds singer dubbed Anti her “most brilliant album.”

She added, “I say that because in the moment, I didn’t realise it. But it always felt like the most cohesive album I’ve ever made.”

However, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that she is trying to bring out an album better than that otherwise it doesn’t cut it for her. “There’s this pressure that I put on myself. That if it’s not better than that then it is not even worth it.”

The Love on the Brain crooner realised that this isn’t the best approach and will not let such emotions hinder her productivity for long.

“It is toxic,” she admitted. “It’s not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn't have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple.”

Rihanna further added, “So, I realised that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it’s going to keep taking forever and maybe it’ll never come out and no, I’m not down to that.

The Umbrella hitmaker told the outlet that she “want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can’t say them out loud yet.”

She also announced that she is planning on bringing out new music this year. “I want it to be this year,” she said, adding that “it’d be ridiculous if it’s not.”