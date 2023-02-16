Andrea Riseborough breaks her silence on Oscar nomination controversy

Andrea Riseborough has recently broken her silence on Oscar nomination controversy.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Andrea discussed about the backlash she had faced after being nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in To Leslie in January.

“It's been confusing. I'm coming to terms with what the nomination means, for me and for others,” admitted the 41-year-old.

Talking about her movie, Andrea stated, “It’s wonderful the film’s getting seen. I suppose it’s a really bright ray of light.”

“When any of us engage in anything, we want for that piece of work to be absorbed in some way. You can’t control how people absorb it,” remarked the actress.

Following her nomination, the debate started around race and privilege in the industry. A few critics believed that her nomination was at the “expense of The Woman King’s Viola Davis and Till’s Danielle Deadwyler, both Black actors who deserved to be nominated in the Best Actress category.

Some claimed that Andrea was nominated because of her “white privilege and bias”.

All of this compelled the Academy to review the nomination and the “campaign procedures around this year’s nominees”.

Reflecting on the debate, Andrea pointed out, “It not only makes sense that this conversation would be sparked, but it is necessary.”

“The film industry is abhorrently unequal in terms of opportunity. I’m mindful not to speak for the experience of other people because they are better placed to speak, and I want to listen.”

In the end, the actress added, “I am grateful for the conversation because it must be had. It has deeply impacted me.”