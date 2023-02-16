Regé-Jean Page finally clarifies why he’s left Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page has recently dished out details about his exit from Bridgerton.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Page, who appeared as Duke Simon Basset for one season, clarified, “I signed up to do a job and I did the job and then I did some other jobs.”

He stated, “That's it. That's the story. I wish it was more glamorous than that.”

Page continued, “We finished the story.’

“The temptation would be to roll with the distractions and go, ‘Oh, well, the story went really well so we can kind of change this up and make some other stuff up, I guess’. That was never what we'd signed up to do,” explained the 34-year-old.

After working on first season, Page was featured in Netflix’s The Gray Man.

“It's overnight for everyone else, nothing changes for me,” noted the actor.

Page mentioned, “When it's tough, when no one wants you in the room, when you've got to fight to bust down the door—you do the work, you turn up. It works or it doesn't.”

“The trick is to make sure that you focus on your job as hard as you did when you were struggling to get to do your job,” he added.