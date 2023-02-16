 
close
Thursday February 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

John Legend shares first family portrait with Chrissy Teigen, their 3 kids, ‘best Valentine’s dates’

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen wore matching outfits with their kids for their sweet family portrait

By Web Desk
February 16, 2023

File footage 

John Legend shared an adorable family portrait celebrating Valentine’s Day and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

On Wednesday, the EGOT winner, 44, posted the picture featuring his wife Chrissy Teigen and their three kids — daughters Esti Maxine, 4 weeks, and Luna Simone, 6½, and son Miles Theodore, 4½.

To mark the romantic occasion, Legend and Teigen got dressed up in Valentine’s Day colors and posed for a sweet snapshot as the family of five.

John Legend shares first family portrait with Chrissy Teigen, their 3 kids, ‘best Valentine’s dates’

Legend captioned the family portrait alongside five heart emoticons, "I had the best Valentine's dates last night."

The Cravings author also shared a similar photo, writing, "excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol."

In the picture, Teigen was clad in head-to-toe pink as she held the family’s youngest member in her arms.

Meanwhile, little Luna and Miles both rocked hues of red to match their dad's bright crimson top.

Teigen and Legend welcomed baby Esti on January 13.