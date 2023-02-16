John Legend shares first family portrait with Chrissy Teigen, their 3 kids, ‘best Valentine’s dates’

File footage

John Legend shared an adorable family portrait celebrating Valentine’s Day and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

On Wednesday, the EGOT winner, 44, posted the picture featuring his wife Chrissy Teigen and their three kids — daughters Esti Maxine, 4 weeks, and Luna Simone, 6½, and son Miles Theodore, 4½.

To mark the romantic occasion, Legend and Teigen got dressed up in Valentine’s Day colors and posed for a sweet snapshot as the family of five.

Legend captioned the family portrait alongside five heart emoticons, "I had the best Valentine's dates last night."

The Cravings author also shared a similar photo, writing, "excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol."

In the picture, Teigen was clad in head-to-toe pink as she held the family’s youngest member in her arms.

Meanwhile, little Luna and Miles both rocked hues of red to match their dad's bright crimson top.

Teigen and Legend welcomed baby Esti on January 13.