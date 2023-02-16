Selena Gomez reveals common phrase Disney forbid her from saying ‘in front of anyone’

Selena Gomez got candid about Disney days in Vanity Fair’s 2023 Hollywood issue published on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, via E! News.
The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, shared that her past sometimes ‘triggers’ her.
“I definitely feel free of it,” she told the outlet. “Sometimes I get triggered. It’s not that I’m ashamed of my past, it’s just that I’ve worked so hard to find my own way. I don’t want to be who I was. I want to be who I am.”
Gomez starred as Alex Russo in the Disney’s 2007 show, Wizards of Waverly Place when she was only 15 years old.
She explained how she had to behave in a certain way even when she was off-camera. She also revealed that the studio had forbidden her to use a certain – albeit, harmless – phrase.
“I wasn’t a wild child by any means, but I was on Disney, so I had to make sure not to say ‘What the hell?’ in front of anyone,” she shared.
“It’s stuff that I was also putting on myself to be the best role model I could be. Now I think being the best role model is being honest, even with the ugly and complicated parts of yourself.”
The Same Old Love crooner clarified in the interview that after candidly describing her mental health journey in her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me, she’s no longer “haunted by the idea that people would always associate” her with Disney.
The Lose You to Love Me songstress has previously talked about her evolution since being a Disney star and even made headlines for saying she “signed my life away.”
