Prince William’s anger at Prince Harry ‘runs deep’: ‘Spare could get away with murder’

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince William has ‘multiple reasons’ to be angry with Prince Harry and its been welling up since childhood.



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

This has all been shared in a piece for the Daily Mail, and features detailed insight into Prince William’s rumored anger towards Prince Harry for his Coronation invite.



In it, the writer said, “There have been many moments in the past two decades where Prince William has had cause to be angry with Prince Harry.”

“Pre-Meghan, it started with various childhood scrapes where his younger brother seemed to get away with murder even though it was the future king who would end up punished by his parents.”

“Post-Meghan, the Oprah Winfrey interview where the Sussexes accused an unnamed member of the Royal Family of racism (and claimed Kate made Meghan cry at that notorious bridesmaid fitting) as Prince Philip was on his deathbed took his outrage and fury to another level.”