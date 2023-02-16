Rebel Wilson talks weight loss after ‘Pitch Perfect’ contracted ended: ‘Couldn’t lose weight’

Rebel Wilson has just shed some light on the real reason she was forced to wait until her Pitch Perfect contract ended, to lose the weight.

The actor broke it all down during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

There, she started by detailing some stipulations that forbid her from losing more than 10 pounds either way, during the filming for Far Amy in Pitch Perfect.

Wilson explained, “I did wait until Pitch Perfect seemed like it was over.”

Mainly because “I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie.”

It clearly stated, “’You can’t lose, I think it was not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds’, you kind of have to stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

However, Wilson never felt pressured because “she is just so confident” as a character.