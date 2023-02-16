Manoj Bajpayee asks 'Family Man 2' co-star Samantha Ruth 'to go easy on yourself'

Manoj Bajpayee is set to feature in 'Gulmohar' with the veteran Sharmila Tagore

Family Man 2 actor Manoj Bajpayee has an important advice for Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

While Manoj was at one of his promotional interviews, he was asked to tell on a thing about his co-actor Samantha, he preferred offering a piece of advice to her.

"Go easy on yourself. She is very hardworking...But the way physically jis tarike se woh Family Man kaam karte huye dekha tha, it scared me, ki kitna sata rahi hai apne aap ko yeh.”

Prabhu also reacted to the advice, said: “Will try sir @BajpayeeManoj.”

The actress was diagnosed with Myositis, a rare health condition, due to which she took a break from work for some time. But now, she is back and is currently working on Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The series is an Indian adaptation to an American drama by the same name. The Indian version is directed by Raj and DK.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in Gulmohar with Sharmila Tagore. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of forthcoming film Shaakuntalam which is going to release on April 14, reports IndiaToday.