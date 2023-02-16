 
close
Thursday February 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Eminem fans left disappointed after he fails to offer condolence to Ryan Shepard family

Eminem fans left disappointed after he fails to offer condolence to Ryan Shepard family

By Web Desk
February 16, 2023
Eminem fans left disappointed after he fails to offer condolence to Ryan Shepard family

Eminem fans were disappointed to see that the rapper did not have anything to say about the death of his stunt double who died after a road accident.

Ryan Shepard, a former stunt double for Eminem, died after being hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross the street.

Eminem fans left disappointed after he fails to offer condolence to Ryan Shepard family

He is survived by two children.

According to TMZ, Shepard, 40, had toured as a stand-in for the "Lose Yourself" rapper in his 2002 Anger Management Tour, and also flew into the MTV Movie Awards as the rapper’s superhero alter-ego Rapper Boy.

His brother told TMZ that Ryan Shepard was rushed to a hospital following the tragic accident in Washington state last month but could not be resuscitated.

His brother added that Shepard went on to work as a mechanical ride engineer for Disney and a test automation engineer for SpaceX.