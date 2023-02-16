Prince William felt 'slighted' as Prince Harry went to North Pole

Prince William did not like Prince Harry's going to the North Pole.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry notes how he had an argument with William over taking up Africa as his project.

He mentions: "Over several more heated discussions, it emerged that Willy, when I’d gone to the North Pole, had sadly been resentful. He’d felt slighted that he hadn’t been the one invited."

Harry added: "At the same time he also said that he’d stepped aside, gallantly, that he’d permitted me to go, indeed that he’d permitted all my work with wounded soldiers. I let you have veterans, why can’t you let me have African elephants and rhinos?"

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' is now out in stores.