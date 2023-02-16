Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give an ultimatum to royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are reportedly on the list of the people who would attend the King Charles III's Coronation, want to get the surety that they won't be met with a toxic atmosphere if they attend the landmark event in May.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly given the palace an ultimatum for ensuring the couple of good atmosphere on their arrival.

Harry, who wants to reconcile with the royal family, felt he was not welcomed during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the Queen's funeral.

"Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered. He isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral," a source told Mirror.

"He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed,” they added.

It is to mention here that Meghan and Harry's son Archie's fourth birthday is on May 6, the first day of King Charles's Coronation.