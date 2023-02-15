Idris Elba finally puts rumour of James Bond to rest

Idris Elba has recently broken his silence on whether he will be next James bond or not after Daniel Craig stepped down from 007 franchise.



Reportedly, Craig made his final appearance as Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die.

While appearing at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elba discussed about his upcoming movie sequel to Luther.

“It’s very dark,” said the actor.

Elba continued, “We’ve been working on the TV show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we’re here with the first movie.”

The actor also finally put the Bond speculations to rest as he mentioned, “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B’.”

“But I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am,” he added.

Meanwhile, Elba’s new movie Luther: The Fallen Sun is slated to release in theatres on February 24.