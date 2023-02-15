 
Wednesday February 15, 2023
Travis Barker shares a sweet post for wife Kourtney Kardashian: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'

Travis Braker and Kourtney Kardashian share the love on Valentine's Day

By Web Desk
February 15, 2023
Travis Braker dedicated his sweet Valentine's Day post on Instagram, to wife Kourtney Kardashian.

On Tuesday, February 14, Travis Barker shared a slew of pictures with wife Kourtney Kardashian including a picture of heart-shaped petals with their initials in the middle.

"First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you," the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer wrote in the caption.

As per People, Kourtney replied in the comments section, "First Valentine's Day with my husband my forever Valentine."