Travis Barker shares a sweet post for wife Kourtney Kardashian: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'

Travis Braker dedicated his sweet Valentine's Day post on Instagram, to wife Kourtney Kardashian.
On Tuesday, February 14, Travis Barker shared a slew of pictures with wife Kourtney Kardashian including a picture of heart-shaped petals with their initials in the middle.
"First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you," the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer wrote in the caption.
As per People, Kourtney replied in the comments section, "First Valentine's Day with my husband my forever Valentine."
