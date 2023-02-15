Keanu Reeves sounds the alarm on deepfakes rise

Keanu Reeves opened up about reservations about the rising deep fakes in the entertainment industry.

During an interview with Wired, The Matrix star emphasizes the dangers of technology.

What's frustrating about [deepfakes] is you lose your agency," Reeves continued. "When you give a performance in a film, you know you're going to be edited, but you're participating in that. If you go into deepfake land, it has none of your points of view. That's scary."

"It's going to be interesting to see how humans deal with these technologies. They're having such cultural, sociological impacts, and the species is being studied. There's so much 'data' on behaviors now. Technologies are finding places in our education, in our medicine, in our entertainment, in our politics, and how we war and how we work."

It is pertinent to mention that Lionsgate roped in deep fake tech to clear over 30 f-bombs from its film Fall. Lucasfilm went further to employ a deep fake YouTuber after Luke Skywalker de-aging in the finale of The Mandalorian's Season 2.