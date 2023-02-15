Billie Eilish says she felt everybody hated her after watching hate content on TikTok

Billie Eilish recalled watching a video on TikTok about her being a “horrible person” and later feeling like everybody hated her.

The Lovely hitmaker talked about social media trolls with Lana Del Ray for Interview Magazine as they both disclosed how they navigate with online hate.

"I have this inevitable feeling of, 'Oh, everyone hates me,'" Eilish said. "With the world of TikTok and social media, there is a level where it’s kind of true, because there are these videos."

The 21-year-old Grammy winner recalled watching a TikTok hate video accusing her of being a bad person with millions of likes.

"I’m lying in bed last night, and I go on TikTok because I’m falling asleep, and I just want to be mindless for a second, watch some funny videos," she said.

"I keep scrolling and I’m thinking, 'Billie, put your phone away. You’re getting tired.' Then I swipe to the next one and it’s a video with millions of likes and it’s something about how I’m a horrible person.”

“And all these comments are like, 'I’m so glad that you guys are seeing through her.' And I’m like, 'Damn,’” the singer added.

To this, Del Ray said, "That is so hard for me to fathom. You know what I think? It’s always the nice ones. I always felt like there's just such a warmth there between you and your family.”

“It just made me feel like you've got that shield,' the Summertime Sadness singer added. "Also, you should know that any time you ever felt like any part of the world was against you, nobody else thought that."

She continued: "Because I find myself thinking everybody hates me when really, that’s such a tiny sliver of reality."