'The Romantics' director unveils 'Rishi Kapoor shot the docu-series a month before his death'

'The Romantics' feature interviews of 35 artists who were close to Yash Chopra

Four part docu-series The Romantics just released on Netflix on February 14 that gives a tribute to the legendary filmmaker late Yash Chopra.

The show featured 35 actors who were closely attached to Yash. One of them was late Rishi Kapoor. Director Smriti Mandhura, while recalling the time when she got the opportunity to interview, the veteran, revealed that the actor passed away one month after shooting for the series. Smriti also shared what ball of an experience it was for her to interview Rishi Kapoor.

“It was absolutely amazing! It was probably one of the best experiences of my career doing that interview. He just arrived on sets, full of energy and full of life, excited to talk and share so many anecdotes. You couldn’t have guessed that he had health problems at that time and that we would probably lose him a month later.”

“He was so generous with his time and I could sense that he was enjoying taking the trip down the memory lane and talking about his friendship with Yash Chopra and the films that they made together, and his own career. So, everything was really special, told Mandhura to News18.”

The Romantics also contains interviews of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and many others.