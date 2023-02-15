Gisele Bündchen shares ‘pure love’ on Valentine’s Day following split from ex Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her Valentine’s Day with her dogs this year as she finalised her divorce from ex Tom Brady in October 2022.

The Brazilian model, 42, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, to post a carousel of images in which she posed with her fur babies.

She captioned the post, “Pure love!!! I’m convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all!” She concluded her message with some red heart emojis, as well.

This will be the first time for the model to be single on V-day in 15 years as she split from Brady.



The ex-couple dated for two years before tying the knot in February 2009 in an intimate wedding. They share two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, together.

While the two may be divorced, the two are still on cordial terms as Bündchen was supportive of ex as he announced his second retirement.

A source revealed to Us Weekly, that Brady talked out his second retirement with the Brazilian supermodel.

“Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms,” the insider noted that the former spouses “talked this through before he came to the final decision.” The source also added that Gisele has been “a real rock” throughout the process.

Tom’s decision to unretire from his NFL in 2022 had been a cause for the strain in the couple’s relationship which eventually led to their divorce.