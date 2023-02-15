Prince Harry wants Royal Family to ‘surrender’ to demands: ‘It's necessary!’

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry is looking for ‘complete submission’ from the Royal Family’ and its all for Meghan Markle’s sake.



This insight has been brought to light by inside source close to the Duke of Sussex.

Per their findings, “The problem is that [the Sussexes] want a capitulation and apology by the palace, but when 'recollections vary,' that's quite difficult.”

This claim comes in response to Prince Harry’s ongoing demand for an apology, for wife Meghan Markle.

He made this public demand, for the very first time, just last month.

According to Express UK the Duke believes an apology is ‘unavoidable’ because the Royal Family have allegedly been treating him like he’s “delusional” or “paranoid” for thinking the way he does.