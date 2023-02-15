James Cameron lauds 'RRR': 'I just think it's a triumph'

'RRR' is a film based on the life of two freedom fighters

The Titanic director James Cameron lauds SS Rajamouli's film RRR, says he thinks it's a triumph.

Cameron, who previously met Rajamouli at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, once again praised the film and also recalled his meeting with Rajamouli.



While talking to Speak Easy, James not recalled his meeting with the magnificent director but also praised actor Ram Charan’s role in RRR.

He said: “And the journey that you go on, especially understanding the Ram character for two-thirds of the movie was very challenging. And then you finally understand what's going on in his head, and it's heartbreaking. I just think it's a triumph. And I told Mr. Rajamouli this in person recently. But, we didn't really get much time to talk. It was crowded. I'd love to talk to him more.”

He concluded by saying: “With all of that, the history in it, the film must be powerful for the audiences.”

Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR won the award for Best Foreign Language at the Critics Choice Award. It also bagged an award at the Golden Globes 2023 in the category of Best Original Song.

As per IndiaToday, RRR’s song Natu Natu has been nominated in the Academy Awards 2023.