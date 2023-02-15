Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reunite in LA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were pictured together in California after rumors of their breakup started swirling.
According to multiple reports, the couple spit after a"big" fight over Super Bowl weekend.
A report by Yahoo Entertainment said the status of their relationship is unclear.
In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Fox and Kelly were snapped on Monday leaving an office building just outside of Los Angeles.
The newspaper said the couple were at relationship counseling, but that's not immediately clear and reps aren't commenting.
The actress doesn't appear to be wearing her giant emerald and diamond engagement ring. Kelly, real name Colson Baker, and Fox reportedly talked to each other before leaving in separate cars.
Breakup rumors swirled over the weekend after Fox wiped all traces of her fiancé from Instagram. "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," the Transformers star captioned a final cryptic post before deactivating her account. The lyric is from Beyoncé's song "Pray You'll Catch Me." The actress likely knew she'd cause a stir as the song is all about infidelity.
Sources confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that Fox and Kelly, who got engaged last year, got into a "serious" argument on Saturday. However, insiders who know the passionate couple cautioned their "ups and downs" are nothing new.
The historic royal heirloom will be placed on Queen Camilla's head when she is crowned alongside her husband King...
On February 14th, fans noticed that BTS’ RM had started deleting his Instagram posts
New Jeans have beaten Blackpink to claim the achievement of most streamed girl group song in the history of US Spotify
Seungkwan from Seventeen and Twice’s Momo recently reunited after their awkward past meeting
Newlywed couple Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra have revealed new pictures from their wedding day
Meghan and Harry warned of being 'booed' in the crowd if they attend King Charles' Coronation