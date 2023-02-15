Kartik Aaryan shares struggles in acting journey, also unveils why he doesn't react to negativity

Kartik Aaryan shares his struggles in his acting career, says he is really proud of his journey.
Aaryan says that his journey was not an easy one as he was not part of the same room and had to make great efforts to reach there.
“It is the most difficult thing to actually make your own name. Not just in this industry, but anywhere else also. Because I was never a part of the same room. I had to get in line, before that room, I had to reach 10 more rooms before that somehow. A lot of people would just skip those lines. I'm really proud of that journey, added the Shehzada actor.”
The 32-year-old actor has never responded to any negativity that came in his way as he believes in not responding to the same and prefers staying away from it.
“I feel whenever you give a reaction, saamnewale jeet jaata hai (the other person wins). So I don't feel like reacting to it. I don't feel like reacting to any negativity and I don't feel like being part of that negativity. By doing that, I'm just adding fuel to the fire. Whenever there's any negativity coming, you'll always see me staying away from it.”
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is all set to feature in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Aashiqui 3 next, reports PinkVilla.
