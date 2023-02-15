Prince Harry overheard 'plane crash' theory from Palace courtier

Prince Harry was brutally reminded of ways he can becoming King.
Harry, who is now fifth in line to the throne, heard a courtier gossip about his rank and future back in the days.
He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “I’d once heard a courtier say that when you were fifth or sixth in line you were ‘only a plane crash away.’ I couldn’t imagine living that way.”
He then adds how a journalist tried to get under his skin after the birth of Princess Charlotte.
“The journalist persisted. Didn’t the birth make me question my choices? Choices? Isn’t it time you settled down? Well, uh— People are starting to compare you to Bridget Jones. I thought: Are they really? Bridget Jones, ay? The journalist waited. It’ll happen, I assured him, or her, I can’t recall the face, only the preposterous line of questioning. When, kind sir, do you plan to wive? It will happen when it happens, I said, the way you’d assure a naggy auntie,” Harry countered.
