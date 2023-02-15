Prince Harry was asked if he was 'thrilled' after Princess Charlotte birth

Prince Harry is shedding light on media comments over Princess Charlotte’s birth.



The Duke of Sussex, who began an uncle for the second time, was reminded of his rank in the line of succession with Prince William’s expanding family.

He recalls in memoir ‘Spare’: “Willy and Kate had welcomed their second child. Charlotte. I was an uncle again, and very happy about it. But, predictably, during one interview that day or the next a journalist questioned me about it as though I’d received a terminal diagnosis. No, mate. Thrilled to bits. But you’re further down the line of succession. Couldn’t be happier for Willy and Kate.”

Harry then adds: “The journalist pressed: Fifth in line—hm. No longer even the Spare of the Spare. I thought: First of all, it’s a good thing to be farther from the center of a volcano. Second, what kind of monster would think of himself and his place in the line of succession at such a time, rather than welcoming a new life into the world?”