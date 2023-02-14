Queen Mary’s Crown removed from Tower of London to be placed on Camilla's head

Queen Consort Camilla will wear the spectacular Queen Mary's Crown at the historic coronation in May, Buckingham Palace has revealed.



The royal heirloom will be placed on Queen Camilla's head when she is crowned alongside her husband King Charles III at the landmark event on May six in London.

The crown has been removed from display for modification work ahead of the Coronation. These changes are being made to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, as the Crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds which were part of the personal jewellery collection for many years and were often worn by her as brooches.

The royal family shared the big news on their official Twitter account Tuesday, saying: "Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation, where it will be worn by The Queen Consort."



The crown, which was commissioned by Queen Mary for her 1911 coronation alongside King George V, is more than a century old. It is being modified ahead of the landmark ceremony on May 6.

This is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, according to the palace, saying the move was being made "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency".

Before becoming the part of Camilla's coronation, the crown will be reset with several Cullinan diamonds.