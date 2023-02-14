King Charles sparks reactions with his 'odd decision'

King Charles III, who's staying away from the dirty game of disrespecting the own people allegedly launched by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has sparked debate with his likely move to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Coronation.

A royal commentator Dominique Samuels believes that Britons won't like Charles' controversial move of inviting the Sussex to his historic event.

Invitation to Meghan and Harry to attend the crowning of Charles and Camilla would be an "odd decision" by the Royal Family following months of intense media coverage, according to the Sky News Contributor.

Sharing her thoughts on the hot topic, Samuels told Chris Kenny: "By inviting them and them turning down the invitation and not attending, it looks like they have rejected the olive branch that’s so obviously been extended."



"Rather than the other way around, which is how the narrative by Harry and Meghan tends to be spun."



Majority of UK's public see the couple's invite to the Coronation as an "odd decision" given they will "likely be booed" in the crowd, adding: “This is an odd decision when people know that they will likely be booed in the crowd during the coronation, and that will obviously be an unwelcomed distraction for what is supposed to be a momentous occasion."

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News on Sunday night that a source close to the Royal Family confirmed Harry and Meghan had been advised to speak about "nothing but the weather" at the coronation.

She added: "Harry and Meghan couldn’t be trusted due to their tendency to use events to their own benefit," as a large number of royal fans slam them as hypocrite as the couple allegedly use events for their own gain.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the California-based couple will attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, but with no official role as the Royal Family face fears of the Sussexes being centre of attention.