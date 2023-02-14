'Joker 2' extras decry lack of bathroom breaks on set

Extras are not giving enough permission to the bathroom on the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux set.

According to TMZ, the extras were forced to work continuously for two hours without a bathroom or water breaks on Batman’s nemesis sequel production set at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

These lavatory issues often arose when cameras were set up to shoot while the background artists had to wait for the process to end, which could take up to an hour.

However, after incidents of extras getting “berated” for bathroom break requests. Others colleagues were terrified of requesting pee breaks.

Moreover, an extra reportedly had to go “terribly,” only to be forced to appeal “their case” to the assistant director to explain the emergency.

Later, after they returned with a water cup, the A.D. was incensed and reportedly told them, “Why are you drinking more water? So you have to go pee again?”

Meanwhile, another A.D. was heard scoffing that they’d never “had to go to the bathroom this much.”

According to insiders, what do they even do in there?” they’d said. “Cause they definitely aren’t using them.”

On the reports of break time violations, The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has reportedly spoken to production about the alleged potty prohibition, the gossip outlet reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first Joker film also faced similar accusations on set in 2018.

Extras were reportedly trapped in a city subway car for over three hours during the shooting in a Brooklyn train station. The staff was forced to relieve themselves on the tracks.