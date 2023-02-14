'The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal shares his experience wearing 'The Mandalorian' costume

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal reflected back at his experience with the costume when he armored up and protected Grogu in Disney+’s The Mandalorian.



Pascal, who played the bounty hunter Din Djarin in the famous Disney+ series had to wear a really difficult costume all throughout the show.



“It’s like putting on a head-toP-toe glove with weights on it,” the 47-year-old told the Empire in an interview.

“It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real, but you can’t see expletive!” he added.

Speaking of the helmet with the costume Pascal revealed, “They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind. Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m going to fall into it.”

However, the one good thing about the costume that Pascal shared is that once he has it on "you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector."

Pascal has currently garnered praises with his iconic character Joel in the HBO Max hit series adaptation of a video game The Last of Us.