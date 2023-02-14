Kanye West wins support from celebs amid his antisemitism spurs attacks

Blacklisted Kanye West received support from A-list celebs, including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Joe Rogan, and Lil Nas X, amid reports of the disgraced rapper's anti-Semitic rants linked to a spate of attacks on Jewish people.



According to The U.S. Sun, the Barbadian singer lent support to the disgraced rapper by paying tribute to him in a Super Bowl performance.

"Rihanna is still great friends with Ye, and so is [ASAP] Rocky," an insider confided to the outlet.

"She doesn't care if people are offended by her paying tribute to him at the Super Bowl.

"She still supports him, even if she doesn't always agree with what he has to say or his political views."

Moreover, Joe Rogan also sang praise for the disgraced rapper on his recent The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, saying, "I don't think he's a bad person, and I think Kanye, the mistakes he's made, he'll be pretty honest about it. He's mentally ill, and that mental illness allows him to have insane productivity with music."

The Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X also chose the Grammy winner as his favourite singer on a TikTok video. The 23-year-old also collaborated with West on his hit track Industry Baby.

Meanwhile, a new report from the racism watchdog ADL revealed that more than 30 assaults and vandalisms in the Jewish community were connected to Ye's toxic rhetoric against directed againt them since October 2021.

West's popularity in 2022 slumped sharply after the rapper engaged in antisemitism publicly, leading the South China Morning Post to declare the rapper faced the "biggest cancelation of 2022."



