Royal choir talks about performing at 'whirlwind' events and a lot of ‘pressure’

Members of The Queen’s six – a choir at Windsor Castle, got candid about their job of singing for the royal family.
The founder of the choir, Simon Whiteley told People magazine: "All of these events are kind of like a whirlwind.
"They come along, and there's a huge amount of press interest, and just as quickly as all the cameras appear, they disappear."
Moreover, another member Nick Madden noted: "It's quite exhilarating, and it's a tough job to get, and it should be. Once you've got the job, you have this for life.”
Added Whiteley: "It's good and right that they do it that way because they've gotta know you can deal with the high-pressure situations."
They referenced Prince Philip's funeral when a "very pared-down, intimate service in the chapel” was held due partly to COVID-19.
"There's that incredibly powerful image of the Queen, [who] sat by herself," Whiteley said. "We were just in the other parts of the building whilst all that was happening, and for us, it was quite nerve-wracking because there are only four of us.
“Usually, we'd be singing in a choir of 30 people. So when you are just singing your part by yourself in front of millions of people watching, that's quite a scary thing."
