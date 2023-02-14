Kareena Kapoor treats fans with 'Valentine's Day' present, drops sizzling pics in saree

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kareena Kapoor Khan treats fans with a Valentine's Day gift as she drops her gorgous pictures in saree.

Taking it to her Instagram, Kareena dropped a couple of pictures of herself wearing a glamorous pink coloured shimmery saree. The picture took away the hearts of many on the internet. She is known to have an amazing fashion sense and the latest picture is yet again another example.

She wrote: “Main apni favourite hoon… Happy Valentine’s Day.” Her caption had a wink emoticon in the end of the statement.

Bebo carried the saree in the perfect way possible. She wore matching silver earrings and opted for a soft make-up.

Fans and celebrities are going crazy over the saree look. Designer Manish Malhotra commented: “Aur hum sab ki bhi.” Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia wrote: “Caption boss.” Soha Ali Khan also dropped red hearts on the photos.



Besides the celebrities, fans couldn't resist praising her beauty. One of the fans wrote: “Most beautiful actress of all time. My favourite kareena we love you”. Another fan commented: “So gorgeous my favourite.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is all set to feature in project The Devotion of Suspect X opposite Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.