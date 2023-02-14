Machine Gun Kelly reportedly not in ‘right frame of mind after ‘big argument’ with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have seemingly hit a rough spot in their relationship.

As split rumours are swirling amid the pair, according to the Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that the engaged couple had gotten “into a big argument before his performance at the Sports Illustrated event on Saturday night.”

The source added that the couple, who has been dating since 2020, “have a passionate relationship filled with lots of intense emotions, both good and bad.” However, after the fight, “Megan was very upset.”

The source said, “She was initially supposed to come with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned, but she backed out last minute.”

Since the Transformers’ actress did not attend her fiancé’s show, MGK seemed in low spirits.

“MGK wasn’t in the right frame of mind to be performing after this,” the source told ET.

“He wasn't himself and his band carried the show on their backs. It wasn't a usual MGK performance or what people expect from him. His mic died while performing Bloody Valentine and he tapped it and seemed annoyed before someone came to replace it.”

The source also noted that it was unusual to see MGK unaccompanied. “Usually after a show, it has become routine for MGK and Megan to walk out together with the band, but on Saturday night, he was alone.”

After the concert, the source says that MGK and his band performed at a local bar.

“He seemed to be a little bit better, but still chaotic and distracted,” the source says of MGK. “The band was laughing, jumping on each other, and trying to act normal.”

MGK and Fox sparked breakup rumours after the Fox deleted her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, hours after deleted pictures of Kelly. She had also put up a cryptic post on the social platform which hinted a possible breakup.