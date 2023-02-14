SHC accepts Dania Shah's bail in controversial video case

Dania Shah being escorted to a courtroom in this undated photo. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court accepted on Tuesday the post-arrest bail plea of Dania Shah, the widow of renowned televangelist Aamir Liaquat — in a case registered against her for allegedly releasing controversial videos of her husband.



Some videos of Hussain had gone viral weeks before his death last year, giving rise to controversy regarding his sudden death under mysterious circumstances.



Later, a case had been filed against Shah on the complaint of the deceased TV host's daughter — Dua Aamir — under allegations of links with the leak of the controversial videos.

Dania had been arrested by FIA's Cyber Crime Wing Lodhran during a raid in December 2022, and indicted for the charges against her during a hearing at the court of the East judicial magistrate on January 6.



Today's hearing

During the hearing of Dania's bail plea in the SHC, her lawyer Advocate Liaquat Gabol maintained that there was no evidence against her and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had led a faulty probe.



After completion of arguments by Dania's lawyer, the court accepted her post-arrest bail and directed her to submit Rs200,000 in surety bonds against her release.

Before the approval of her bail, Dania was on judicial remand. She had approached the SHC after the rejection of her bail from a sessions court.

Amir Liaquat Hussain's death

Amir Liaquat Hussain — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) dissident and a member of the National Assembly (MNA), had been found dead at his home in Khudad Colony in Karachi last year on June 9.

His death under mysterious circumstances had come as a shock to people across Pakistan and many vented out their anger on the social media trolls who had hounded the famous TV host over his botched third marriage.