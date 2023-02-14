Howard Stern claims Rihanna ‘lip-synced 85 percent’ of her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Howard Stern claimed Rihanna lip-synced her Super Bowl Halftime performance on Monday, February 13th, 2023, per New York Post.

“You know, I don’t even know why she bothered showing up,” he said during the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM. “I could be wrong, but I — in my opinion, 85 percent of that performance was lip sync.”

Stern’s long-time co-host, Robin Quivers, chimed in to say she couldn’t tell for sure whether the Only Girl in the World crooner was singing at certain points.

“Well, the big giveaway might be when she puts the microphone down by her knees and her lips aren’t moving and the other voices are going,” Stern replied.

The singer performed her greatest hits while she was suspended mid-air on Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

The singer, 34 - who later revealed she was pregnant with her second child – had sparked pregnancy rumours after the performance.

On the matter, Stern made a comment, “I had a theory, Rihanna was not lip-syncing, but she put the microphone near her vagina so the new baby could sing. The baby was singing backup.”

The halftime show marked something of a comeback for RiRi, who hasn’t released a new album in several years while devoting more time to her booming companies, Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty lingerie company, and other business pursuits.