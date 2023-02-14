VIDEO: Karachi Kings anthem for PSL 8 released

Imad Wasim features in Karachi Kings' anthem for PSL 8. — YouTube/KarachiKings

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings have released their new anthem for this edition of the tournament, featuring team captain Imad Wasim and other players.

The track "Ye Hai Karachi" was released ahead of the Kings first fixture against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi today (Tuesday).

Asim Azhar, Ali Azmat and Raamis Ali have sung the anthem that portrays the passion and excitement Karachi Kings bring to the PSL, which has now became a global brand.

Apart from Imad, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan and other players can also be seen in the anthem's video.

The Kings won their maiden PSL title back in 2020, under the leadership of Imad. Babar Azam, who has now joined Zalmi, was the player-of-the-tournament in that season.



However, under Babar's captaincy in 2022, the Kings lost nine out of 10 matches. Following the Kings' performance last season, the franchise decided to bring a big change to their side. They traded Babar with Shoaib Malik from Peshawar Zalmi and handed back the captaincy to Imad.

Imad, who has regained charge as captain, looked confident to lead his team from the front. During a press conference in Karachi on Monday, Imad said they have moved on from Babar's departure and looking forward to performing this season.

"I have already said this, Babar's departure will not affect our team. Players come and go, but the team remains committed to its performance," he said.

"Babar's trade has nothing to do with me. It was our team owner's decision. He gave him the captaincy last year and he was the one who traded him this year. Being a member of the franchise, our job is to ensure we win matches and nothing else," he added.