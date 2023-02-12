What is the prize money for PSL 8 winners?

The picture shows Pakistan Super League's (PSL) trophy for season 8. — Twitter/@thePSLt20

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the prize money for the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.



Besides lifting the Supernova Trophy, the winning team will also receive a cheque of Rs120 million. Meanwhile, the prize money for the runners-up is Rs48m.

The tournament will kick off with the opening ceremony in Multan tomorrow (Monday), after which the first match will be played between 2021 winners Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

PSL 8's closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles, while Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

All six franchises have won the PSL title at least once, showcasing the teams' quality and the higher level of competition in the tournament.

Islamabad United won the title in 2016 and 2018. Peshawar Zalmi won the 2017 edition. Quetta Gladiators, who were the finalists in the first two editions, won the 2019 competition. Karachi Kings were the first side to win to lift the trophy at their home when they eased past Lahore Qalandars in Karachi in 2020. Multan Sultans bagged their maiden title in 2021. Last year, Lahore Qalandars lifted the PSL trophy in Lahore.

The PSL 8 will be held in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Cricket Arena splitting matches from February 13-26 before the action shifts to the Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Cricket Stadium where the matches will be played from February 26 to March 19. This includes the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final at the home of Pakistan cricket from March 15-19.

Rawalpindi will stage 11 fixtures, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, whereas Multan will have five home games.

Afternoon matches will start at 2pm local time, meanwhile, evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm.

The soft launch of the Pakistan Women’s League will also take place during the PSL 8 when three exhibition matches will be played in the lead up to the men’s matches in Rawalpindi on March 8, 10 and 11. The two women’s sides are expected to comprise leading local and foreign players, details of which will be announced in due course.