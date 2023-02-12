Sethi takes to free PSL pass-mongers, says they can buy tickets

An undated photograph of PCB de-facto chief Najam Sethi. — AFP/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee head Najam Sethi Saturday said that people asking for free Pakistan Super League (PSL) passes can afford to buy tickets, and they want 'acknowledgement' of their VIP status.

Responding to a tweet by a female user, the PCB chief said that VIPs ask for free passes despite being financially capable of buying the tickets. He added that the free passes are an 'acknowledgement' of their VIP status for them.

The head of PCB's management committee mentioned former PM Nawaz Sharif and incumbent premier Shehbaz Sharif and the questioning female user in his tweet.



The eighth edition of the PSL will start on February 13 in Multan, while the final will be played at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore. The inaugural match will be played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

Sethi has repeatedly urged people to refrain from asking for free PSL passes or jobs for any undeserving person since taking charge as the PCB chief.



In an earlier tweet on January 20, the PCB chief requested his friends and high-profile people "NOT to ask for free tickets/passes to PSL matches starting next month."

He stated that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly that audits PCB warned against this practice.

Sethi also requested people not to approach him for any player's inclusion in the team or employment for an undeserving person.



He wrote: "I am also requesting friends and high-ups not to do sifarish for [the] selection of any player or coach, etc, or to give employment or facilitation to any undeserving person. PCB competes with top professional organisations worldwide and cannot afford to be inefficient."