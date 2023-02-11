'Sab Sitary Humaray': PSL 2023 official anthem released

(L to R) Artists Abdullah Siddiqui, Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi can be seen in this illustration. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday released the official anthem for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Being touted as the biggest musical anthem of the year, the track is a joint effort of the biggest names in Pakistan’s music industry in their bid to create something beautiful.



The anthem has been composed by young musician Abdullah Siddiqui and features exceptional music talent including Coke Studio sensation Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, and rapper Faris Shafi.

For the second consecutive year, Siddiqui composed the PSL anthem as last year he, along with Atif Aslam and Aima Baig, produced the PSL 7 anthem named "Agay Dekh".

The anthem starts with Gill's vocals followed by the appearance of Asim. Faris added rap flavour to the anthem.

The lyrics are written by Azhar, Shafi, Ali, Raamis and Siddique.

The opening ceremony of PSL 8 will be held in Multan on February 13 prior to the tournament opener between 2021 winners Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars; meanwhile, the final will be played on March 19 in Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile, Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Rawalpindi will stage 11 fixtures, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, whereas Multan will have five home games.

PSL 8 Schedule

Feb 13 — Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 14 — Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 15 — Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 16 — Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 17 — Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 18 — Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 19 — Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 20 — Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 21 — Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 22 — Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 23 — Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 24 — Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 26 — Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Cricket Arena; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium

Feb 27 — Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 1 — Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 2 — Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 3 — Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 4 — Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 5 — Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 6 — Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 7 — Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 8 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 1, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 9 — Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 10 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 11 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 12 — Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 15 — Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 16 — Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 17 — Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 19 — Final, Gaddafi Stadium