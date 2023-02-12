PSL 2023: Sarfaraz confident of 'good show' by Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed speaks during an interview. — YouTube screengrab/PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that the performance of the local players participating in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be of immense importance for their teams and the tournament.



Sarfaraz’s side couldn’t impress in the previous season of the PSL but he believes that this year his team would not let the fans down.

The wicket-keeper batter expressed these views in an interview with Geo News, saying that he was confident of a good show by his team as they had covered all the bases ahead of PSL 8.

"We have good bowling options as well as a good powerhouse in the batting department. I think ours is a very balanced squad and we can do very well in this tournament,” Sarfaraz said.

He said that everyone was excited about the eighth season of the tournament and fans were eagerly waiting for the action to begin as PSL had become a top brand.

He expressed that his side can do well in this tournament but added that good performance was key.

“It is important for everyone to be perfect in all departments of the game. Performance of your local players will be the key in the tournament and I feel blessed that our local players are in a good form and have done well recently,” he said.

When asked about his personal goals, Sarfaraz said that his eyes are on doing well for the team and make Quetta lift another trophy.

The former Pakistan captain also hoped that the league will continue to produce future talent for Pakistan.

He referred to his team’s Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Zalmi’s Haseebullah as players to watch out for during the PSL 2023.

“PSL has contributed a lot for Pakistan cricket. The recent rise of Pakistan in T20I raking was because of the quality we have achieved due to Pakistan Super League,” he said.

Replying to a question, Sarfaraz said that he was happy to see Saim Ayub growing as a quality player but regretted not being able to rope him in for Quetta.

“We wanted to pick him but Zalmi picked him ahead of me, I am personally happy for Saim because I have witnessed his progress, it is always delightful to see such youngsters grow into top professionals,” Sarfaraz said.