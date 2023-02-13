Live updates: PSL 2023 opening ceremony

With Multan set as the stage for its opening ceremony, the much-anticipated eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League will kick off at the Multan Cricket Stadium shortly.
The star-studded festivity of Pakistan's biggest cricketing tournament will feature celebrities including Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga, Pasoori sensation Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, and rapper Faris Shafi perform.
This year, the grand opening ceremony is being held in the city of saints. Last year, it was staged at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.
More to follow...
Pacer expresses joy and hopes he proves to be a "good husband"
The trophy has been made in Pakistan and showcases country's skilled craftsmanship
The 41-year-old retired from Test cricket in 2016 having scored nearly 6,500 runs for New Zealand in 101 Tests,...
Wedding celebrations start for Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan who signed nikah with head coach Saqlain Mushtaq's...
Pakistan's 36-year-old off-spinner Nida Dar has played 84 ODIs and over 100 T20Is
Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has been a dominant part of PSL throughout seasons four, five and seven