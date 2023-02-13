Live updates: PSL 2023 opening ceremony

Crowd seated at the Multan Cricket Stadium ahead of the Pakistan Super League's opening ceremony on February 13, 2023. — Twitter/@thePSLt20

With Multan set as the stage for its opening ceremony, the much-anticipated eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League will kick off at the Multan Cricket Stadium shortly.

The star-studded festivity of Pakistan's biggest cricketing tournament will feature celebrities including Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga, Pasoori sensation Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, and rapper Faris Shafi perform.

This year, the grand opening ceremony is being held in the city of saints. Last year, it was staged at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

