Harry, Meghan will make King Charles’ coronation ‘season 2’ of Netflix show

Royal experts are worried about unwanted drama from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's side at the event as one commentator, Nile Gardiner explained.

Taking to Twitter, the Washington-based commentator wrote: "Meghan and Harry showing up and turning it into Season 2 of their ghastly Netflix documentary series.”

The couple launched a string of attacks on the royal family in their Netflix series, followed by Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare.

“Prince William’s instincts are absolutely right. They cannot be trusted,” the expert added.

The preparations for the coronation, on the other hand, are in full swing as the event's official logo was released over the weekend.

The emblem features the English rose, Scottish thistle, Welsh daffodil and Irish shamrock.

Sir Jony added: "The design was inspired by King Charles's love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world."