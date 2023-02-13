Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly seen together amid split rumours

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who got engaged last year, were seen enjoying the weekend together amid their split rumours.

Megan and MGK are reportedly still together and having fun. The couple also enjoyed their weekend, leading up to the Super Bowl attending pre-game events and parties hours before their alleged breakup news broke the internet.



A source told ET: "Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including [Saturday night] and seemed fine."

As per report, the same night Kelly also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn’t great.

There are rumours that the two lovebirds have parted their ways. The Jennifer’s Body star's cryptic message fueled the speculations of their split as she took to Instagram on Sunday, quoting Beyonce’s "Pray You Catch Me" lyrics, and uploaded bathroom mirror selfies of herself getting ready and a clip of a fire burning.

The Transformers star did not further elaborate on the meaning of her social media caption. However, the 41-year-old songstress’ OG lyrics from her Lemonade album seemingly hinted that her husband Jay-Z — with whom she shares three children — had been unfaithful.



The actress’ social media behavior gave their split rumours overdrive. The 36-year-old actress have also deleted many of her photos with the 32-year-old singer, including last week’s post celebrating his Grammy nomination.