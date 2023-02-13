'The Crown' star Emma Corrin roped in for Robert Eggers' Gothic Horror 'Nosferatu'

The Crown actress Emma Corrin has joined the star-studded cast of Robert Eggers’ vampire movie Nosferatu.

Emma Corrin portrayed Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's Royal family drama The Crown.

According to Deadline, although her exact role has not been confirmed yet, Corrin will star in Eggers' re-envisioning of the story of the bewitching and terrifying, blood-sucking creature.



Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Defoe are the lead cast already confirmed by Eggers.



Skarsgård will play the Transylvanian count, meanwhile, Rose-Depp will play his haunted young prey.



Eggers is not only going to direct but also write the movie, while Jeff Robinson, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus are producing.

The movie, represented by the Focus Features project, is due to shoot on locations in Europe in March 2023.

Nosferatu, which is an archaic Romanian name for vampire, is inspired by F. W. Murnau’s 1922 silent horror feature of the same name.

